Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 11,173,531 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 14,114,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vislink Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,356 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Vislink Technologies worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

