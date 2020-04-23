Vitae (VITAE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.08 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Vitae has a total market cap of $28.08 million and approximately $313,755.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00019332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003643 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000841 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

