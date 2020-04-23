Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) Insider Acquires A$20,100.00 in Stock

Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) insider Robert Hill acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$20,100.00 ($14,255.32).

Shares of Viva Energy Group stock opened at A$1.36 ($0.96) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 23.77. Viva Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$1.13 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of A$2.44 ($1.73). The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.60.

Get Viva Energy Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Viva Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an integrated downstream petroleum company in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products to a network of approximately 1,250 retail sites under the Shell, Coles Alliance, and Liberty brand names, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.