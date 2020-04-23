Vladimir Mitnovetski Purchases 10,000 Shares of Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.90 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of A$59,000.00 ($41,843.97).

DDR stock traded up A$0.09 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$6.18 ($4.38). The company had a trading volume of 79,192 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of A$6.52. Dicker Data Ltd has a 12 month low of A$3.90 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of A$8.09 ($5.74). The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

