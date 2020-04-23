Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Position Lessened by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,675,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,072 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 403,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 70,385 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 46,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 131,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.27. 2,871,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.