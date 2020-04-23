W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger stock traded down $16.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.85. 534,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,743. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.48 and its 200 day moving average is $303.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.40). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.73.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

