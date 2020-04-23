W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GWW traded down $15.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,743. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.73.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

