Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $145.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.27.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $131.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,481,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,873. Walmart has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.00. The company has a market cap of $367.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.