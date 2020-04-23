Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $137.00. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra cut their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.01. 7,921,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,588,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06. Walmart has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

