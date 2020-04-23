Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 119.52% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of WRE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 577,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.98. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

