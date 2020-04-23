Webster Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,877. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

