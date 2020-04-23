Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Earnings Results

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. 248,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,877. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

