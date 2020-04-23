Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Earnings Results

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. 248,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,877. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.
In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
