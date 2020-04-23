Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DCP Midstream (DCP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP):

4/21/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2020 – DCP Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

4/14/2020 – DCP Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

3/24/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/24/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/20/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

3/17/2020 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

3/16/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/12/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/12/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

3/9/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

DCP stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.53. 3,834,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,559. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. DCP Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Get DCP Midstream LP alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.29%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

In other DCP Midstream news, President Don Baldridge purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Loving purchased 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,525 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,178,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,348,000 after purchasing an additional 393,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 422,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.