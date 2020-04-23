Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Echostar (SATS)

Echostar (NASDAQ: SATS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/23/2020 – Echostar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

4/16/2020 – Echostar was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/14/2020 – Echostar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $45.00 to $36.00.

4/13/2020 – Echostar had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2020 – Echostar was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Echostar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $30.66. 399,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,129. Echostar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Echostar by 3,330.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

