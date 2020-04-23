Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RPM International (RPM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RPM International (NYSE: RPM):
- 4/9/2020 – RPM International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2020 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2020 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2020 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 4/8/2020 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2020 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2020 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2020 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.
- 3/23/2020 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/10/2020 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2020 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2020 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
NYSE RPM traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $64.33. 23,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,807. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in RPM International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.
