Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RPM International (RPM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RPM International (NYSE: RPM):

4/9/2020 – RPM International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/8/2020 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

3/23/2020 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/10/2020 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE RPM traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $64.33. 23,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,807. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in RPM International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

