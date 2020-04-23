Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boeing (BA)

Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2020 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $375.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Boeing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $225.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $284.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $350.00. They wrote, “HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel fur Boeing nach der Einstellung grosser Teile der Produktion von 350 auf 150 US-Dollar gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf Hold” belassen. Mit der Pandemie des Coronavirus gehe eine grosse Unsicherheit bezuglich der Nachfrage nach Flugzeugen und den damit zusammenhangenden Dienstleistungen einher, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gollan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das gelte vor allem fur die kommenden sechs bis zwolf Monate./bek/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 17:21 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 17:21 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”” 4/6/2020 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $367.00 to $187.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Boeing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2020 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $256.00.

3/20/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $420.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $150.00.

3/18/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $183.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $370.00.

3/12/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $340.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Boeing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Boeing stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,756,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,704,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.15. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Boeing Co alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,510.5% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 83,335 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.