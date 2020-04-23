Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) recently:

4/19/2020 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/17/2020 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

4/16/2020 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

4/16/2020 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $125.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $114.00.

4/7/2020 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $115.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $104.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

3/17/2020 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

3/16/2020 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

CPT stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.76. The stock had a trading volume of 41,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,037. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

