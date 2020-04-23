Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/17/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Securities from $85.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2020 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $144.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

4/2/2020 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $167.00 to $90.00.

3/25/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $149.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MHK traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.42. 58,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,435. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $3,965,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

