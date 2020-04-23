Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.61.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after buying an additional 2,324,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after buying an additional 367,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,226,000 after buying an additional 210,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,007,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

