Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a report published on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.00, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. Zynga has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $1,672,086.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 579,704 shares of company stock worth $3,688,530. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zynga by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.