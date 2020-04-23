Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$13.01 at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$13.01 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.05.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.51. 1,159,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.58. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.96 and a twelve month high of C$11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 36.24.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$43.22 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.7851372 EPS for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

