West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.52-3.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

WST traded up $17.91 on Thursday, reaching $188.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,225. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.53. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.04.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

