Westlake Chemical (WLK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/17/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

3/27/2020 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $65.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Westlake Chemical is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/20/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

3/18/2020 – Westlake Chemical is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/28/2020 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

2/24/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WLK traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.85. 24,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.76. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $76.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $4,779,200.00. Insiders acquired a total of 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

