Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$3.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian set a C$3.00 target price on Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.85.

WCP traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,500. The stock has a market cap of $552.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$5.98.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$369.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.70 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$574,641.88. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,554.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,491.20. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $127,680.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

