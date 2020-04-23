William Blair Comments on J M Smucker Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of J M Smucker in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.25. William Blair also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

NYSE SJM traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.46. The company had a trading volume of 291,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,949. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in J M Smucker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its position in J M Smucker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in J M Smucker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in J M Smucker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

