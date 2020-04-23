Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 151.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 523,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 197,923 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,509,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 10,483,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,058,706. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.98.

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

