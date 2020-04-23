WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. WillScot posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

WSC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.28. 763,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,942. WillScot has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in WillScot by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

