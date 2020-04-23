Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €270.00 ($313.95) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €172.72 ($200.84).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of Wirecard stock traded up €14.44 ($16.79) during trading on Thursday, hitting €140.90 ($163.84). The stock had a trading volume of 4,067,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 12 month high of €162.30 ($188.72). The business’s 50-day moving average is €104.93 and its 200 day moving average is €117.79.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.