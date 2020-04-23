WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Shares Gap Up to $4.58

Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.58. WPX Energy shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 745,699 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.93.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,161,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

