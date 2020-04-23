W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $2.37

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.37. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 354,252 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTI shares. Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

The company has a market cap of $298.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at $401,587.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 165,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 139,936 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 227,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

