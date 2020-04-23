XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Price Down 16.9%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s stock price dropped 16.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 1,325,060 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 42,292,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 112,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $43,687.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XSPA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in XpresSpa Group by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

