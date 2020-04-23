XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Price Down 16.9%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s stock price dropped 16.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 1,325,060 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 42,292,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.
In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 112,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $43,687.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)
XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.
