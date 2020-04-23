YOU COIN (YOU) Market Cap Achieves $15.57 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and $11.73 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.02631367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00215437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00057842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00051078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

