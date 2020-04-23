Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.62. The stock had a trading volume of 258,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,814. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.25.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.16.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.