Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.76). Diamond Offshore Drilling posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.25 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on DO. Barclays downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,597,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,738,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 288,108 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 90,329 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 71,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.