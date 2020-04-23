Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.76). Diamond Offshore Drilling posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamond Offshore Drilling.
Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.25 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.
Diamond Offshore Drilling stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,597,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.27.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,738,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 288,108 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 90,329 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 71,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000.
About Diamond Offshore Drilling
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
