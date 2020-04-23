Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 8.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HONE. BidaskClub cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 546.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 699,186 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13,487.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 393,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 364,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 630,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. 11,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,283. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

