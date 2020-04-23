Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 45.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, CEO Stuart D. Aronson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

WHF traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.79. 195,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

