Zacks: Brokerages Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.00). Darden Restaurants posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 221.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,187. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

