Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.39). Stemline Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Stemline Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.74% and a negative return on equity of 56.00%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In related news, CAO David Gionco sold 9,147 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $58,815.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 53,618 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $261,655.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,064 shares of company stock valued at $839,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after acquiring an additional 967,881 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,023,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after buying an additional 345,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after buying an additional 306,011 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,883,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after buying an additional 274,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 760,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 249,158 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STML traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 62,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.44. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

