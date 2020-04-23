Zacks: Brokerages Expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. USA Compression Partners also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow USA Compression Partners.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USAC shares. B. Riley downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of USAC stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $8.89. 1,147,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $767.41 million, a PE ratio of -444.37 and a beta of 1.97. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.63%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.