Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.35). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:VRCA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,082. The company has a market capitalization of $269.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.88. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

