Zacks: Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.34) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Gevo an industry rank of 139 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gevo by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,717. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 35.50% and a negative net margin of 117.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

