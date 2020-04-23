Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) to Hold

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACER. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acer Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 22,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.80. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

