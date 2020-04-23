Zacks: Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kopin an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Kopin alerts:

KOPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,806. The company has a market cap of $32.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.82. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative net margin of 99.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 491.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 308,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kopin by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 326,750 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kopin (KOPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.