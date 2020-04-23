ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $42,208.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00052436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.90 or 0.04448931 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00065158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00037128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013236 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008780 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003191 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

