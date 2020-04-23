Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.40

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $168.40 and last traded at $166.03, with a volume of 14787703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Sunday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,088.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $6,178,195.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 924,861 shares of company stock worth $109,773,896 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

