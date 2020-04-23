Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. Zscaler posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%.

Several analysts have commented on ZS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

ZS traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.76. 127,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,197. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $7,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,194,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $52,328.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,314.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,961 shares of company stock worth $15,527,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 76.4% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 140.7% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $985,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

