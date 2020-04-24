$0.32 EPS Expected for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Novanta reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. William Blair lowered Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 119,851 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Novanta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,731,000 after acquiring an additional 90,144 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 961,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 721,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novanta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.13. 116,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,548. Novanta has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.05.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

