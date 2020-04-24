$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.03. Aptiv reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.59.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,564. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

