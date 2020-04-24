-$0.57 EPS Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 740.74% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $22.77. 309,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,172. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $27,812.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $78,868,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,902,426 shares of company stock worth $79,018,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

