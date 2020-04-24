$1.15 EPS Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.29. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPC traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 878,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.29. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

